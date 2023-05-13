Danville, Pa. — To make pet ownership just a little easier, the Pennsylvania SPCA is waiving adoption fees today at several locations throughout the state, including Danville.

Shelters across the country are full and adoptions are at an all-time low, SPCA officials noted. The Danville shelter is open today from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

BISSELL Pet Foundation has teamed up with Dogtopia to bring its Spring National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event to more than 350 shelters in 45 states from May 1-15, 2023, including The Pennsylvania SPCA.

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 140,000 pets find loving homes. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $50 or less to make adoption affordable for prospective pet owners. The PSPCA will be hosting fee-waived adoptions on the day of the event.

More from this section Speak up about Frontier Commonwealth telephone service issues at upcoming hearings