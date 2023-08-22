Danville, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA is waiving adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 26 at several locations throughout the state, including Danville.

Shelters across the country are at capacity with dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs, states a release from the SPCA. The Danville shelter is open from 12-6 p.m. Saturday.

On this fee-waived adoption day, all normal adoption processes and policies will be followed and some small fees may apply (cardboard cat carriers for those who don’t bring them, licensing fees for dogs in the city of Philadelphia, and collars and leashes if they are not brought by the family).

For more information on those policies and procedures: https://www.pspca.org/adoption-process.

