NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Name: Tatonka
Tatonka is a four-year-old hound mix. She is a shy girl until she gets comfortable with you, then her happy-go-lucky personality shows through. She does well with adults and older children, as well as other dogs on a dog-by-dog basis. Adopt sweet Tatonka today!
Name: June June
June June is a five-year-old girl with the cutest pink nose. She came in as a stray and is longing for a home where she can feel safe and loved. Can you make June June's dreams come true?
Other SPCA news:
They're currently running low on:
▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)
▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!