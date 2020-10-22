NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Name: Tatonka

Tatonka is a four-year-old hound mix. She is a shy girl until she gets comfortable with you, then her happy-go-lucky personality shows through. She does well with adults and older children, as well as other dogs on a dog-by-dog basis. Adopt sweet Tatonka today!

Name: June June

June June is a five-year-old girl with the cutest pink nose. She came in as a stray and is longing for a home where she can feel safe and loved. Can you make June June's dreams come true?

Other SPCA news: