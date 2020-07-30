NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Names: Osbald (the black piggy) and Picard (the white piggy) Meet Osbald and Picard. The brothers are "skinny pigs" or guinea pigs with very little hair. Aren't they cute? Osbald is feisty and loves to jump on top of his little pigaloo. Picard is a bit more reserved, but there's no doubt that both are sweet and ready for their next adventure together: landing a forever home! Skinny pigs take a bit of extra care, but they are well worth it. If interested in Osbald and Picard, call the Lycoming County SPCA at 570-322-4646. Osbald's online profile: https://www.petfinder.com/small-furry/picard-48621375/pa/williamsport/lycoming-county-spca-pa175/ Picard's online profile: https://www.petfinder.com/small-furry/picard-48621405/pa/williamsport/lycoming-county-spca-pa175/ We would like to feature two hairless guinea pigs this week. They sure are interesting to look at it! And their skin is so cool and kind of weird to touch, all at the same time. We think they look like little hippos. They were left outside of the shelter a few weeks ago.

Other SPCA news:

The SPCA is currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate, please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2Q8CIY15PDVMO…