NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Name: Max

Max is a handsome pup who loves going for walks. He is nine years old and is part German Shepherd and part Labrador Retriever. He is looking for a home with stuffed toys, older children, and where he can be the only pet. Adopt Max today!

Name: Dorothy

Dorothy loves quiet homes and taking the time to develop rich relationships. She enjoys attention but also prefers to have her own space. She may have limited vision, which makes her timid about fast movements and being handled. Can you give Dorothy the home she longs for? Check her out!

