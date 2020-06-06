NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Lizzie is an eight-month-old guinea pig with a lot of personality. She loves having her chin rubbed and will always be excited to hear the romaine bag rattle.

Tumbler is a sassy black cat looking for a long-term home and love. She has beautiful eyes and enjoys people who are willing to be a little patient with her.

Both of these animals are looking for permanent homes. The SPCA continues to remain open, including for adoptions, by appointment. Call 570-322-4646.

Other SPCA news:

They're currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2Q8CIY15PDVMO…