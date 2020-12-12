NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog

Name: Lala

They don't come much cuter than Lala. This sweet girl is eleven years old and is an Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is looking for a home where she can be a companion to someone who adores her.

Cat

Name: Demi

Demi is a very pretty girl. She is eight years old and is looking for a quiet forever home.

If interested, call the SPCA at 570-322-4646.

