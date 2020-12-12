NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog
Name: Lala
They don't come much cuter than Lala. This sweet girl is eleven years old and is an Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is looking for a home where she can be a companion to someone who adores her.
Cat
Name: Demi
Demi is a very pretty girl. She is eight years old and is looking for a quiet forever home.
If interested, call the SPCA at 570-322-4646.
Other SPCA news:
They're currently running low on:
▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)
▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!