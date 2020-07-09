NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Bogie is eleven years old and is looking for a household where someone is home most of the day. He loves toys and is good with children ages six and up. He is sweet and has a great big, happy smile. Already have a dog? Bogie gets along well with some dogs, so give us a call and we will set up a meet and greet!

Mattie is also eleven years old. She is a quiet kitty and is looking for a peaceful home where she can enjoy cozy beds and sunny windows. We love her soulful eyes and cute little face. She is on the lean side, but we believe that it is age-related. She does not care for can food, so we slip kitten food into her dye-free dry food to help her continue to maintain a healthy weight. Do you have room in your home for this dear girl?

Both of these animals are looking for permanent homes. The SPCA continues to remain open, including for adoptions, by appointment. Call 570-322-4646.

Other SPCA news:

They're currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2Q8CIY15PDVMO…