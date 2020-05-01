NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Lucas is a unique young lad. He came from a hoarding situation and is one of the youngest. He really wants to be around people and will play and eat and hang out right near you, but he is still very unsure of being touched.



He is so cute and fat and SOOOO playful! He really seems to like the other cats so a home with other cats would be best for him. We recommend that he be started off in one room and then slowly adjusted to the rest of the house.

Lucas has such a sensitive soul that he needs a very patient, loving home where he can continue to be socialized and taught what being a clean, healthy house cat feels like.

If you're interested in bringing little Lucas home, call the shelter at 570-322-4646 to set up an appointment.

The SPCA continues to remain open, including for adoptions, by appointment. Call 570-322-4646.

Other SPCA news:

They're currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2Q8CIY15PDVMO…