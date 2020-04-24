NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dozer is a senior (estimated at least 7.5 yrs old) Terrier Mix, looking for his perfect home. This sweet guy has some anxiety and finds comfort in holding things in his mouth, such as balls, and rope toys.

He loves car rides, playing fetch, and playing in the water. We really want this guy to find a home. His body is tired of being in the shelter and he is ready for a warm comfy bed to call his own. He is on a pain med to help his stiff old man joints, but he doesn’t let that stop him from playing and enjoying his time outside with our volunteers!

Please call the shelter to set up an appointment to meet this handsome guy. 570-322-4646.

Kids 16+

Dog by dog (with multiple meet and greets)

We continue to remain open, including for adoptions, by appointment. Call 570-322-4646.

Other SPCA news:

They're currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2Q8CIY15PDVMO…