South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade is hoping the third time is the charm as they prepare to step off in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the parade this Saturday.

Two years ago the parade was canceled due to the pandemic, while last year extreme winds and rain delayed the historic anniversary an additional year.

The 10-division parade will kick off Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. in a day of fun that includes 110 registered entrants. Following the parade there will be a celebration in South Side Park where the parade route concludes.

In the park, participants will find food, games, and bounce houses for children. Local bands will be on hand for live music performances, and the Moose family lodge will be providing a free child ID program, giving out digital fingerprints of children for their parents.

Finally, the night will conclude with a fireworks display at approximately 8:45 p.m.

"The parade was started in the community to encourage the community to give them something positive after the first World War," Mummer's Parade Coordinator Dori Rankinen said. "It's been engrained in the community for a very long time and it's something they can enjoy together."

"Without the help of them and all of our sponsors this wouldn't be so easy" Rankinen added.

The anticipated parade route will begin at East Central Avenue, moving West to Clark Street, to West Southern Avenue, before eventually coming to an end at the South Side Park. You can follow the South Williamsport Mummers' Parade Facebook page for any additional updates.