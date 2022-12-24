South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Police Department Christmas program wrapped up its second year of Christmas miracles on Dec. 24. The program was started by Marlin Angelo, Mayor of South Williamsport, and owner of Gator’s Auto Sales in Williamsport.

Angelo started the program over 20 years ago while a police officer in Jersey Shore, Pa. Once elected mayor of South Williamsport, Angelo brought the program idea with him.

Officer Seth Stropp is the lead runner for the program along with the South Williamsport police department. Angelo and Michelle Gibbs also help run the program.

"The program is designed to purchase gifts specific to the kids wants. If they want an IPad… we try to buy an iPad . The police department has sign up nights where families come in with a list of what their kids want for Christmas," said Angelo.

On Christmas Eve. Mayor Angelo and family, the PD and family, along with Santa clause deliver presents to the families in need.

