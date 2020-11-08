Williamsport, Pa. – Earlier this month, the Land O' Lakes Foundation awarded the United Way of Pennsylvania with funding on behalf of its East Coast Hunger Initiative. The Lycoming County United Way received a $1,500 sub-grant from the state United Way, which it has passed on to Sojourner Truth Ministries in Williamsport.

Rev. C. Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz, Theresa DiMaggio, and several board members from Sojourner Truth Ministries accepted the check from Lycoming County United Way, represented by Melyssa McHale, Director of

Community Impact and Ron Frick, President in front of Sojourner Truth Ministries facility at the corner of Center and High Streets in the City of Williamsport.

“Sojourner Truth Ministries has been a steady presence in a neighborhood that needs that stability,” said Ron Frick. "Angelique and her team have used the feeding program to be able to lead their sojourners to other important skills and abilities. Without feeding their souls, there would be less possibility of making an impact.”

The grant will help Sojourner feed 750 people at an average cost per meal of just two dollars.

Supporting the Lycoming County United Way means supporting your community and enabling the organization to continue to fund the critical programs their partners provide. An investment in the Lycoming County United Way helps insure that people in communities in Lycoming,

Sullivan, and Tioga Counties continue to have these resources available to them. To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit lcuw.org and click the "donate" button, or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.

About Sojourner Truth Ministries

A caring and inclusive Christian ministry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Sojourner Truth is focused on helping make the world around us a better, happier place. With the help of a tireless staff and volunteers, they organize fundraisers, community-building events, offer clothing, run a food pantry, and serve meals six days a week.