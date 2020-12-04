Williamsport, Pa. – Throughout November, the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) partnered with Anna Radspinner and the Curtin Intermediate School to support Socktober as COVID-19 made collecting socks at the school borderline impossible.

Since 2014, students have brought pairs or bundles of unused socks to donate to organizations throughout the community. With COVID-19 causing a disruption in physical school attendance, the United Way stepped in to help raise dollars instead of socks to support the project. From October 26 to November 30, LCUW raised $2,500 to distribute to the American Rescue Workers - Williamsport; Family Promise of Lycoming County; Sojourner Truth Ministries; West End Christian Community Center; and the YWCA of Northcentral Pa.

“We saw National Sock Day was December 4 and thought, 'what a perfect opportunity to announce our total support for Socktober,'” stated Melyssa McHale, Director of Community Impact at the LCUW. “We were happy to assist this effort, continuing Anna and Curtin’s project and supporting our community partners.”

Supporting the LCUW means supporting the local community and fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in the counties that the organization serves. To give to the LCUW, visit lcuw.org and click "Donate" or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.

For additional information on Socktober, please contact Anna Radspinner at aradspin@wasd.org.