Williamsport, Pa. – No pandemic could stop the Halloween fun in northcentral Pennsylvania last night.

COVID precautions were at the top of everyone's mind as trick-or-treaters braved more than just frigid temps to gather candy across our region.

There were a lot of people out and a number of houses with their lights on, but there seemed to be less houses passing out candy this year than in the past, NorthcentralPA.com Reporter Melissa Farenish said.

The Trump rally didn't have much impact on trick-or-treating in the area of Montoursville near the high school, said Farenish: "I figure most people had already arrived at the airport by then."

In Picture Rocks, the number of trick-or-treaters was lower this year than previous years. Fewer homes had their lights on. Some parents opted to drive their children door-to-door as temperatures dropped to the low 40s.

Those who did pass out candy got creative in their strategies.

Some homeowners set up socially distanced candy tables with self-serve bowls six feet apart. Others put their candy in individually-wrapped bags for children to pick up as they passed by.

A few creative homeowners built their own candy chutes, sending sweets at a safe distance to the kiddos below.

Did you pass out Halloween candy last night? Please share your candy photos in the comments.