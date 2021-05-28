Today marks five years since the death of the beloved Harambe the gorilla. In 2016, Harambe, a 17-year-old male silverback western lowland gorilla was shot and killed after a three-year-old boy fell into the animals’ enclosure.

The event sparked a massive amount of controversy as a result of the fatal ending to the situation. Many cried that deadly force was excessive in the situation as tranquilizers were readily available and the gorilla seemed to almost be protecting the child.

Every year on the anniversary of his death Harambe controls the airwaves on social media as users flood the mobile app to pay tribute to the gorilla.

Five years have passed but the memes continue to honor Harambe.

Just last week the Fredericksburg Nationals, a minor league baseball team, wore custom Harambe jerseys on what would have been the gorilla’s 22nd birthday.

Harambe may not be with us anymore but he is certainly not forgotten. Rest in Peace Harambe.