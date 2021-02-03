Bloomsburg/Lewisburg, Pa. – Snow removal operations are underway after the past two days unleashed over 12 inches of snow on the area.

Bloomsburg

The Bloomsburg Police Department is notifying all residents that beginning at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday Feb. 4, Bloomsburg Public Works will be removing snow on Main Street between East Street and West Street, and on East Street between E. Main Street and E. 5th Street.

No parking will be permitted on the street in the above listed locations. Any vehicles found parked on the street after 2:00 a.m. Thursday Feb. 4, 2021 will be subject to ticketing and towing.

Bloomsburg Public Works removed some snow from the Town’s municipal parking lots in areas not occupied by vehicles. To facilitate further snow removal, Public Works is asking that those vehicles occupying unplowed areas of the parking lots be moved to the plowed portion of the parking lot.

All residents are reminded that street maintenance will be enforced next week (the first full week of the month).

To avoid receiving a parking ticket residents must follow the signs posted on their street advising the day and time parking is prohibited.

Lewisburg Borough

The piles of snow from the municipal parking lots will be removed tomorrow and businesses should be aware that the lots may be closed during snow removal to avoid heavy equipment conflicts with vehicles.

The Borough does not plan to tow from these lots tomorrow.

The metered parking spaces on Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Street will be bagged tomorrow in anticipation of night time snow removal. All vehicles must be removed from the metered parking spots by 12:01 am on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 or they will be ticketed and towed. No vehicles will be allowed to return to these metered parking spaces on the side streets until the “No Parking’ bags are removed by the BVRPD or Borough staff.