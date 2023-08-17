In an expansion of the long term SNAP program, the benefits will now be an option for select college students.
SNAP traditionally excludes students, but the new criteria will apply to students who meet the eligibility requirements, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced Tuesday.
To qualify for this new flexibility, these students must be enrolled in a qualifying employment and training program.
Generally, college students enrolled at least half time are ineligible for SNAP unless they qualify for existing exemptions from a work requirement. Existing exemptions are based on factors such as college enrollment status, income, caregiver status, age, disability, and more.
Students are eligible if they are enrolled in a program that meets the following criteria:
Primarily serves students from households with low-incomes
Is operated by a state or local government, or an instrumentality
Provides the equivalent of at least one allowable activity under SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) criteria
Colleges can submit a formal request for an employment and training program to be reviewed and approved. To do so, they must complete the SNAP College Program Checklist (doc) and email it to DHS at RA-PWSNAPIHEElig@pa.gov.
To find out more about SNAP, including eligibility requirements, visit dhs.pa.gov/SNAP. For more details about SNAP benefits for college students, visit SNAP for College Students (pa.gov).