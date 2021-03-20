Williamsport, Pa. – During Thursday's meeting, City Council approved Mayor Derek Slaughter's Office's request for the local match portion of the Financial Strategic Management Planning Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). This program provides matching grant funds to assist municipalities to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans, and establish short- and long-term financial objectives.

A strategic financial plan for Williamsport is much needed and long overdue, Slaughter said.

"AsMayor of Williamsport, I am committed to working towards financial transparencyfor City government. This financial strategic plan is another step we are taking to reach that goal. Financial planning and financial security will help City government better meet our obligations to the citizens and taxpayers of Williamsport," he said.

City Council also passed a renegotiated and updated lease agreement with the Williamsport Crosscutters. We are excited that baseball will be back at Historic Bowman Field for the 2021 season.