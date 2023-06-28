Wellsboro, Pa. — Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is putting on a new fundraising event and dog competition in Wellsboro this summer.

The "Show Off" event is open to all kinds of canine companions, regardless of their breed or mix, size, age, and ability. To nab a discount on competition fees, make sure to register before July 1.

Competition categories include: a youth category in which children parade with their pet and share why they love their dog; the waggiest tail; best senior dog; best fetcher; gentle giants and tiny show-offs; and a costume show.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Canyon Veterinary Clinic’s grounds at 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro (across from Weis). The event is centered around 14 fun competitions for dogs and their owners, but also features “Tail Gating” with food, vendors, demonstrations, and games and activities for kids.

Registration for a dog’s first competition category is $10 before July 1 or $15 after. Each additional category, up to four total per dog, is $5 each.

Registration comes with an event T-shirt, matching dog bandana, and free entry to the rest of the event activities. Winners in each category will receive a special prize and have the chance to be crowned "Top Dog," randomly selected from category winners.

All event proceeds benefit animals helped by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries. For more information on the event and to register, visit www.secondchanceas.org/show-off.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.