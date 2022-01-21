Duboistown, Pa. -- Duboistown Borough is one of the few boroughs in Lycoming County that still allows burning within the borough. The Borough Ordinance was updated in 2009, but has not been changed since.

According to current policy, borough residents can burn Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. till 12 p.m. No burning is permitted on Sunday or any holiday.

The policy also details specific conditions for burning. Residents are permitted to burn paper products only; each burning barrel must be vented at the bottom and affixed with a grate over the top. Residents must maintain control of the burn at all times.

In 2021, multiple residents addressed concerns to the Borough Council. They asked for a policy change to stop burning, as some residents are reportedly burning garbage and not just paper. If the Police Department or Fire Department are dispatched, those residents can be given a warning and a fine and are asked to put the fire out.

During an October 2021 Borough Council meeting, a resident on Euclid Ave addressed concerns on burn barrels and asked council to implement a "Burn Ban," according to Ann Marie Baker, Duboistown Borough Manager.

Council will hold a public meeting on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. open to public comment. A vote on the proposed "Burn Ban" will go to a vote during a March 3 meeting. Council members will decide to either ban burning or revise the current ordinance.



