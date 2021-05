Mansfield, Pa. – The Mansfield Area Shoe Bank is open on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Shared with permission from First News Now Mansfield, Pa. – The Mansfield Area Shoe Bank is open on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event is held at the First United Methodist Church in Mansfield, Pa., on the second Saturday of each month, unless otherwise noted.