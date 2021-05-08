



Mansfield, Pa. – The Mansfield Area Shoe Bank is open on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event is held at the First United Methodist Church in Mansfield, Pa., on the second Saturday of each month, unless otherwise noted.





The Mansfield Area Shoe Bank serves those children living in the Southern Tioga School District.





Children have to accompany parent so shoes can be fitted for each child.



