Mansfield, Pa. — A new area project—the Mansfield Area Shoe Bank—is making shoes available to children in need.

Open on the second Saturday of each month, with the exception of June and July, the food bank provides shoes to kids (up to age 18) living in the Southern Tioga School District.

Infants up to age 3 can get a pair of shoes every 3 months and children from 3 years to 18 years can get a pair of shoes every 6 months.

The Mansfield Shoe Bank will be open on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The event is held at the First United Methodist Church located at 67 East Wellsboro Street in Mansfield, Pa.

All children must be present to receive a pair of sneakers. Please bring child's or children's' proof of assistance.

For more information, or to answer questions, contact (570) 662-2411.