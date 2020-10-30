Williamsport, Pa. – If you've been saving up for some good deals on local property, the Sheriff's Sale next Friday, Nov. 6, may be the place for you!

The Lycoming County Sheriff’s Sale will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Executive Plaza, which is located at 330 Pine Street in downtown Williamsport.

What is a Sheriff's Sale?

A Sheriff's sale is periodic sale conducted by the Sheriff's office of each county to sell real estate and properties. The sales are conducted using an auction format and bidding is open to the public.

The properties sold at the Sheriff's sale are generally properties that have foreclosed or have been repossessed for financial reasons. The Sheriff's office usually sells them to help creditors recover money owed to them.

The sales usually take place every few months.

Next Friday's sale will have a limited capacity in order to comply with the COVID-19 CDC guidelines. Seating will be restricted to 25% of the room’s lawful capacity per code, so only 35 public seats will be available.

The Sheriff's office is asking people to arrive early in order to secure a seat. Once the event reaches capacity, further seating will not be available.