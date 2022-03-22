Williamsport, Pa -- American Rescue Workers has been awarded a $48,500 grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund provided by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to be used to restore parts of Saving Grace Shelter for the comfort and safety of the shelter residents.

After American Rescue Workers replaced the Saving Grace Shelter roof, due to a leak and multiple ceiling collapses, ARW then completed a feasibility study, which concluded that the shelter would be sustainable for many years to come upon completion of a massive restoration project of the building.

The Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund grant will allow American Rescue Workers to move forward with rebuilding the exterior handicap ramp, replacement of the eaves, and the relocation of the shelter monitors office to the front of the building to allow a much needed extra level of security for the current residents and staff.

"The funding given to the Saving Grace Shelter will greatly impact the lives of all those who pass through," said Haylee Fishel, Saving Grace case manager. "As a staff, we aim to honor the dignity and worth of the individuals that we are serving. A facility that is clean and safe will allow our residents to see what a good living environment is like and allow them a safe place to stand on their own two feet in order to build a new beginning for themselves."

American Rescue Workers is a faith based non-profit organization providing homelessness and hunger prevention services in Central Pennsylvania since 1934.

ARW cares holistically for men, women, and children who find themselves in an emergency situation or a homeless crisis by providing shelter and social services. For more information, visit their website or call 570-323-8401.



