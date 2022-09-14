Altoona, Pa. — Sheetz is lowering the cost of diesel fuel and offering truck drivers free drinks and food as it celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week this week.

The lower fuel cost and free food and drinks will last through the remainder of September, Sheetz announced.

The price of diesel will be reduced to $4.49 at all 654 Sheetz stores that offer diesel fuel pumps.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

Sheetz will further show its appreciation by offering truck drivers a free meal including their choice of any half Made-to-Order sub, bag of fries, and any size self-serve coffee or fountain drink.

To redeem the offer, truck drivers should enter “TRUCKYEAH” through the Sheetz Mobile App which will be offered through Sept. 30.

