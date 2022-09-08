Three north central Pa. counties—Bradford, Lycoming, Union—have received grant funding from DCNR to further recreation and conservation efforts in the region.

Eleven projects across the region will expand parks and open spaces, improve trails, address environmental concerns and conserve watersheds. The projects include:

Bradford County

Canton Borough: $70,000 to construct pedestrian walkways and a comfort station; ADA access, landscaping, project signs and other related site improvements at the War Memorial Park.

Lycoming County

Lewis Township: $70,000 to further develop Trout Run Park. Construction will include a pedestrian walkway, pavilion, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project signs and other related site improvements. Lycoming Biology Field Station: $59,200 to construct approximately 16 acres of riparian forest buffers along Loyalsock Creek in the Susquehanna River Watershed. Montoursville Borough, $69,600 to rehabilitation and develop Indian Park. Work to include installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Old Lycoming Township: $107,100 to develop the Lycoming Creek, including rehabilitation of approximately 2.12 miles of trail from Route 15 to Lycoming Creek Road; ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements. Williamsport City: $70,000 to prepare a Comprehensive Recreation, Park, Open Space and Green Infrastructure Plan for Williamsport City. Chesapeake Conservancy Inc.: $79,900 to prepare watershed conservation plans for Pine Run in Lycoming County, Herod Run in Huntingdon County, and Mahantango Creek in Snyder County.

Union County

Lewisburg Borough: $300,000 to rehab and develop of Kidsburg Park. Work to include restoration of 200 feet of Limestone Run; construction of pedestrian walkway from Hufnagle Park to St. George Street; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy: $270,000 toward the acquisition of approximately 140 acres in Buffalo Township an addition to the Bald Eagle State Forest. Mifflinburg Borough: $19,800 to study feasibility of rehabilitating the Mifflinburg Borough Community Pool.

DCNR distributed $90 million to more than 330 projects statewide that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources and revitalize communities.

The DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation administers the grants annually and assists local governments and organizations to fund projects related to parks, recreation and conservation.

