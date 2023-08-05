Danville, Pa. – Several Geisinger hospitals have been recognized for high performance in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings.

Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center were named among the Best Hospitals in Pennsylvania, with Geisinger Wyoming Valley being named No. 1 in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area. In addition, both hospitals were ranked as high-performing for pulmonology and lung surgery, hip replacement and colon cancer surgery. Along with Geisinger Community Medical Center, both were also ranked for high performance in caring for heart failure, heart attack and stroke.

“Geisinger is dedicated to providing the highest-quality care for our patients, close to home,” said J. Edward Hartle, M.D., executive vice president and system chief medical officer. “This recognition emphasizes the quality and breadth of care available to our patients in central and northeastern Pennsylvania, when and where they need it.”

Overall, Geisinger hospitals received high performance rankings for a variety of specific procedures and conditions, including:

Geisinger Medical Center: Aortic valve surgery; heart bypass surgery; heart failure; colon cancer surgery; gastroenterology and GI surgery; heart attack; hip replacement; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; lung cancer surgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; and stroke

Geisinger Wyoming Valley: Heart failure; colon cancer surgery; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); diabetes; heart attack; hip replacement; maternity care; pneumonia; pulmonology and lung surgery; stroke; and urology

Geisinger Community Medical Center: Heart failure; heart attack; knee replacement; and stroke

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital: Maternity care and pneumonia