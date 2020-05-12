Winfield -- Setebaid Services, a nonprofit which operates camps to help diabetic children in Pennsylvania, will be offering online virtual diabetes camps for kids living with diabetes. Camps are still scheduled to operate in July and August, but Setebaid Services wanted to help families who are dealing with the stress created by COVID-19.

Executive Director Mark Moyer explained that the staff and volunteers got together and took games that are used during the camps and adjusted them for online use. Each virtual camp runs for about an hour and includes introductions, diabetes discussions, games, camp songs, and a camp video.

Children have reported that the most difficult thing about COVID-19 is missing their friends. Some children have said that because of stay-at-home orders and stress, they are eating more and are less active. Virtual camps have helped kids cope with the current situations, and parents have claimed that they hadn't seen their child smile like they did during the virtual camp in weeks.

The virtual camps are free and available to anyone living with diabetes between the ages of 7 and 18. For more information or to register, please click here. Registration is required at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled camp.

Currently scheduled camps are scheduled for:

Thursday, May 14 at 3 p.m.

Friday, May 15 at 2 p.m.

Friday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday May, 21 at 2 p.m.

Friday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

Friday, May 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Setebaid Services is a nonprofit organization founded in 1998 to help children living with diabetes and their families. The group also provides training for healthcare professionals, encourages diabetes research, and works alongside healthcare professionals with Geisinger, Penn State Children's Hospital, and others. The organization was named by the children it serves: kids said that the program turned their diabetes around, so it should be called "diabetes spelled backwards."