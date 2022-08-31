Williamsport, Pa. — With schools back in session, now is the perfect time for kiddos to learn the joys of owning a library card and all the fun and interesting resources local libraries have to offer.

That's why September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when the James V. Brown Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card.

Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Held annually every September since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month coincides with the beginning of the school year and serves as a reminder and encouragement for parents to sign their children up for their very own library card.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Dana Brigandi, development, marketing and programming director at the library. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such Teen Fandom, Adult DIY, Toddler Tales, Baby Rhyme Time, Preschool Storytime, and Kindness Club for those in grades K-3. One of our most popular programs is ‘A Pawsitive Reading Experience with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs’ in which beginning readers can hone their skills by reading to therapy dogs in a judgment-free way.”

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want us to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming.

The James V. Brown Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit jvbrown.edu.

The James V. Brown Library is open for browsing and holds pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To place a hold, visit www.jvbrown.edu or call 570-326-0536 during the library’s operating hours. The library also is open for public computer usage and for services such as printing, faxing, copying and scanning. Walk-in passport services are available.

The Brown Library is the 2021 PA Library of the Year.

