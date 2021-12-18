"Sensory Santa" makes the holiday tradition of visiting Santa enjoyable for children with disabilities. Sensory Santa offers a sensory-friendly experience that limits environmental triggers such as lighting, sounds, and uncomfortable social interaction.

Sensory Santa has made visits throughout several northcentral Pa. counties, visiting churches and community centers in Benton, Danville, Bloomsburg, and Berwick. Events fill quickly during the holiday season, said Jennifer Billig, an organizer for Sensory Santa events, and Founder and President of Hand in Hand Family Resource Center in Berwick.

An upcoming event in Bloomsburg, the area's last event of the season, has already exceeded reservation spots, noted Billig, indicating the popularity of this event in the community.

Billig explained how Sensory Santa visits differ from the typical, sit-on-Santa's-lap experience, creating a comfortable space for children with disabilities, including children who are sensitive to environmental stimulants. In that way, this experience can benefit children with conditions as varied as Down Syndrome, ADHD, autism, and anxiety.

"We have our Santa in a room that is quiet with low lighting and he sits on a chair or on the floor with toys. The kids are scheduled individually with their siblings and there is time to warm-up to Santa rather than just hopping on his lap. Sometimes we meet the child in the hall or at the door and play with them as we move closer to Santa," said Billig.

Each child's experience with Sensory Santa is different, just as each child's way of perceiving and experiencing the world is different; but for sensory-sensitive kids, the difference can be stark.

Billig provided a few accounts based upon observations at Sensory Santa events. A little boy, terrified of Santa, took time to accept Santa's presence before sitting on the floor and playing toys with Santa; A little girl asked Santa to take off his beard and reveal the person underneath before she was willing to sit on his lap.

Sensory Santa ultimately encourages a wide range of experiences. "Some of the kids go right and sit on Santa's lap; others walk around the room; some of them get fist bumps or just ask him a ton of questions," said Billig.

If Sensory Santa plays an important role in creating an enjoyable experience for children of diverse abilities, then it is important to select the right Santas, explained Billig. "We hand-pick our Santas. They need to have patience and understanding, as well as awareness of disability. We don't do the loud 'ho-ho-ho'," said Billig.

Another criteria to be a Sensory Santa, according to Billig, is comfort around "medically fragile children who use wheelchairs or have feeding tubes." Setting an expectation for reciprocal comfort reduces the stigmas surrounding "disability" and "special needs": all participants are informed, aware, accepting.

And there is no dominant notion of "ability." The experience is "child-led and on their terms. We let them show us when they are ready to be with Santa and how they want to do it," said Billig.

"Santa is completely accepting of the child just the way he/she/they are," said Billig.

Sensory Santa grants children an opportunity to control their surroundings -- an invaluable learning opportunity for children who often feel "out of control," overwhelmed by sensory stimulants.

"At typical Santa events, there is often music, other activities, decorations, lights, and lots of kids waiting in line. Santa on his own is overwhelming and when you add those layers it could become a sensory overload. We take that all away and they get a Santa who is soft-spoken and follows their lead."

If holidays are supposed to be a celebration, a moment to pause and enjoy, perhaps we should pause to consider what celebration looks like for each person.