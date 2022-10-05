Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is hosting Sensory Friendly Family Nights on the second Fridays of the month.

Sensory Friendly Family Night is a unique event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders to explore and learn within the Museum.

“As a child-based organization, the LCM values inclusion and accessibility for all children and their families,” says Kahla DeSmit, executive director. “We hope these special evenings will provide families the opportunity to learn and grow in a comfortable environment.”

Families can enjoy reduced crowds, dimmed lighting, and the supportive presence of occupational therapists, as scheduling allows. Online pre-visit resources, such as a sensory menu and social narrative, are available on the LCM’s website and some adaptive equipment will be available for families to check out during their visit.

On-going Sensory Friendly Family Nights are made possible by a grant from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. The United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good. We fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.

Children of all ages are encouraged to attend Sensory Friendly Family Nights. Guests can learn more and register at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.

Contact the Lewisburg Children’s Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 with questions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Alzheimer's Walk sheds light on local impact of disease