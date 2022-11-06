Wellsboro, Pa. — Seniors can try their hand at Christmas crafts next week at the free Golden Afternoon program in Wellsboro.

Suzan Richar will teach people how to use paper to make two different Christmas craft projects to take home during the program on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St.

All materials will be provided free.

The first project is creating pinecones from paper and straight pins. The second is making a notecard with a colorful candle design using the iris paper-folding technique.

Free refreshments will be provided.

Anyone who is 55 years of age or older is welcome to participate. Each person attending is asked to bring a pair of scissors to cut paper.

For more information about this Golden Afternoons program, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220.

