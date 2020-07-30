Montoursville, Pa. -- The residents of Hillside Senior Living Community located on Four Mile Drive in Montoursville were evacuated yesterday evening due to a potential fire risk.

The Hillside Senior Assisted Living Community is a residential community that provides care and assistance services.

The Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene around 6:18 p.m. to respond to concerns of a potential fire. The firefighters worked quickly to help evacuate residents while investigating the cause of the fire alarm.

The cause was determined to be a maintenance problem with the A/C unit and there was no actual fire, according to Mike Minnier, Chief of the Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries or damages reported, and residents were able to safely return to their homes.