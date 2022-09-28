Roulette, Pa. — State Rep. Martin Causer is hosting a senior citizen expo on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Potter County Senior Citizens Expo is open to senior citizens and their family members and caregivers and is free to attend.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roulette Fire Hall, located at 12 River Street.

Lunch will be provided. State, county, and local exhibitors will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions about a variety of issues. Health screenings will also be offered, and door prize drawings will be held at 12:30 p.m.

