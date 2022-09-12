Harrisburg, Pa. — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) will host three regional meetings to discuss the future of Pennsylvania agriculture with members of the agriculture and agribusiness communities across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties.

“The discussion is designed to listen to concerns and answer questions on how to improve agricultural conditions throughout our region,” Sen. Yaw said. “These meetings are intended to create a friendly dialogue and exchange of ideas.”

The meetings will be held on:

Thursday, Sept. 15: Trout Run Fire Hall, Trout Run, 10 a.m. to noon.

Friday, Sept. 16: Silver Moon Banquet Hall, Lewisburg, 10 a.m. to noon.

Friday, Oct. 7: Endless Winds Fire Hall, Shunk, 10 a.m. to noon.

For special accommodations and to RSVP, contact Liz Vollman in Senator Yaw’s Williamsport district office at 570-322-6457 or email evollman@pasen.gov. RSVP’s are required.

For more state-related news and information, visit Senator Yaw’s website at www.SenatorGeneYaw.com or on Facebook and Twitter @SenatorGeneYaw.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.