Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man has caught the heaviest fish in all of Pennsylvania to take home the 2021 Angler Award for largest flathead catfish.

Garrett Hollenbach caught the 57-pound 9-ounce fish while fishing on Lake Aldred in September. This makes it the largest of any fish caught last year.

Hollenbach caught the fish during the 24 hour "Iron Man" event held by the Catfish Mafia Tournament Series, a catch and release tournament series that runs all along the Susquehanna River.

The Angler Awards are an annual award in Pennsylvania that list the top five fish by type. The awards are determined by the weight of the fish.

During the 15 minutes it took to reel the fish in, Hollenbach said, "it was the fight of a lifetime."

"Midway through the fight it was pulling so hard that it actually had my line cutting into the spool," Hollenbach said.

Hollenbach said that him and his tournament partner, Tom Prowant, knew it was big but "didn't realize that it was a record."

The catch is the largest fish in Angler Award history, but the PA Fish and Boat Commission wouldn't certify it as a state record because there was no official officer at the tournament.

The tournament rules require catch and release. The tournament director only gave Hollenbach between the morning weigh-in and the start of the next leg of the tournament to try and get a Fish and Boat official there during the weekend event.

"It was kind of a pain and made the experience kind of not as enjoyable as it should've been," Hollenbach said. "The proof is all there. It was on certified scales. It mainly boiled down that we couldn't get the officer present."

He said that the packet that contained his Angler Award also contained the official denial for certification of the fish as a state record.

Hollenbach said he got over the disappointment and is going to redouble his efforts to capture another record fish. "I'm just gonna go out and catch a bigger one, I guess," Hollenbach said.

Hollenbach said one thing that made it "cool" was that his son, Boe Hollenbach, was there when he won the competition.

Hollenbach and Prowant primarily fish the same waters down in York County, Lake Aldred and Lake Clarke.

"Pretty much any day you go out there you have a chance at catching a record size fish," Hollenbach said. "There's not a doubt in my mind that there's a fish pushing 60-pounds if not 70 down there."

Hollenbach said that with catfish he always does catch and release.

"I want to keep it for the next generation and keep a good fishery going," Hollenbach said. "There a blast to catch, and once you catch one you're pretty well addicted."

The awards for the other types of fish are as follows:

Kevin Hoy of Saint Marys caught the largest largemouth bass with a weight of 7-pounds while fishing in the Ridgway Reservoir.

Jeremiah Jefferies of Harrisburg nabbed the largest rock bass with a weight of 1-pound 5-ounces. The fish was caught in Raystown Lake.

Tyler Stauffer of Monaca came out with the largest smallmouth bass with a weight of 5-pounds 13-ounces while fishing in Lake Erie.

Jeffrey Mickel II of Roaring Spring caught the largest striped inland bass with a weight of 22-pounds 9-ounces while fishing in Raystown Lake.

Edward Kickler of Verona came away with a 2-pound 8-ounces white bass while fishing in the Allegheny River to take the top spot.

Dareen Boehmer of White Haven caught the biggest bluegill with a weight of 1-pound 10-ounces while fishing in Lake Francis.

Daniel Leichliter of Laceyville caught a carp in the Susquehanna River that weighed 29-pounds 14-ounces to take the top spot.

Jesse Wall of Tamaqua caught the largest bullhead catfish, while fishing in the Rabbit Run Reservoir, with a weight of 2-pounds 9-ounces.

John Rotto Jr of Apollo came out with the largest channel catfish with a weight of 28-pounds 12-ounces while fishing in French Creek.

Daniel Wielobob of Conneaut Lake got the largest crappie when fishing in Lake Wilhelm with a weight of 4-pounds.

Sam Conte of Lower Burrell and Doug Higgins of Waynesburg caught freshwater drums while fishing in Lake Erie that each weighed 12-pounds to tie for the top spot.

Douglas Pavick of Mammoth caught the top muskellunge, while fishing in Lake Wilhelm, with a weight of 40-pounds.

Donald Sewalish of Elmora caught a white perch, while fishing in Lake Erie, that weighed 1-pound 7-ounces to claim the top spot.

Kirk Rudzinski of Erie wound up taking home the largest yellow perch, while fishing in Lake Erie, with a weight of 3-pounds.

Tanner Zeigler of Loysville caught a chain pickerel that weighed 5-pounds 7-ounces in Sherman Creek taking the top spot.

Christopher Fitzpatrick of Carson, VA caught the largest northern pike with a weight of 14-pounds 13-ounces. The fish was caught in the Allegheny River.

Nick Nigro of Irwin came away with a 3-pound 7-ounce Sauger while fishing in the Allegheny River to claim their Angler Award.

Samuel Dunbar of Blooming Glen caught an American shad that weighed 5-pounds 2-ounces while fishing in the Delaware River to claim their award.

Ashley Vitaioli of Scranton caught the largest sucker weighing 5-pounds while fishing in the Lackawanna River.

Jim Lawson of Warren took the top two spots for brook trout. The larger fish weighed 5-pound 9-ounces with the other one weighing 5-pounds 3-ounces. Both fish were caught in the West Branch Tionesta Creek.

Fred Williams of Greentown caught the largest brown trout while fishing in Lake Wallenpaupack. The fish weighed 15-pounds.

Ryan Hannah of Girard landed the largest lake trout fishing in Lake Erie. The fish weighed 17-pound 10-ounces.

Scott Failor II of Lancaster brought home the award for largest golden rainbow trout with a weight of 7-pounds 6-ounces. The fish was caught in Yellow Breeches Creek.

Mark Portner of Hanover caught the biggest rainbow trout while fishing in Kaiser Lake. The wish came in with a weight of 10-pounds 6-ounces.

Siarhei Navitski of Brooklyn, NY landed the largest steelhead trout while fishing in Walnut Creek. The trout weighed 26-pounds 4-ounces.

Richard Nicholson of Connellsville nabbed an 18-pound 1-ounce walleye in the Youghiogheny River to bring home their Angler Award.

The Angler Awards underline the quality of the fish one can find while fishing throughout Pennsylvania.

