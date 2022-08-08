Lewisburg, Pa. — A program to help low-income people build financial resources and self-sufficiency was recently awarded a large grant from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.

The Getting Ahead Foundation, a multi-phased, 42-week self-sufficiency program, received $105,000 grant from the Degenstein Foundation, program founder Rose Williams announced. Getting Ahead in the Valley supports individuals as they work to build resources and achieve stability.

The funds will be used to build capacity and expand programming, ensure sustainability, and continued growth in the Central Susquehanna Valley. With the awarded grant funding, Getting Ahead hopes to increase financial literacy and improve employment opportunities for participants, lower debt and improve finances, and increase resources needed for self-sufficiency.

Getting Ahead is also hoping that Bridges Out of Poverty workshops will help community partners improve outcomes at the organizational level and improve systems at the community level.

“We are honored to receive this very generous grant. This funding will enable us to improve and expand programming for low-income neighbors in our valley," Williams said. "We will offer Getting Ahead in the Valley to individuals and families of Shamokin and the surrounding area. Together we can build resources for a better life. Easing the stress of poverty is a two-way street and a real possibility when communities come together for the common good."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community