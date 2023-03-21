Williamsport, Pa. — Girls and woman can learn self-defense at free classes offered by the YWCA and the Williamsport police department next month.

The self-defense class is for girls and women ages 16 and older with the aim of teaching empowerment, safety, along with defense- and counter-moves. Classes are limited to 16 participants each and will take place on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturday, April 22 from 1-4 p.m.

For children ages 8-14, there will be bully-proof classes teaching confidence, awareness, and how to neutralize and negotiate, during the same class times. The events are sponsored by the YWCA and the Williamsport police department and will be held at the YWCA on West Fourth Street in Williamsport.

To reserve a spot, call the YWCA at 570-322-4637 or email Regina at rlee@ywcawilliamsport.org.

