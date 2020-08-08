Muncy, Pa. - The Sunday Brunch Farmer's Market is returning to Muncy this Sunday. Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge is hosting the market on August 9 at the former Muncy Carnival Grounds from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

Shop produce and items from local vendors and artisans, and enjoy fresh made brunch cuisine and cocktails!

The organizers are asking customers to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask while walking about. Vendors have been spaced to help with keeping a distance between groups.

Cooperation in following all government covid-19 regulations will allow the market to continue.

All parking will be located in the over-flow lot located off of East Mechanic Street in Muncy.