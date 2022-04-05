“This second chance allowed me to show and prove to others that my past mistakes were not my future destiny.” -Corey Sanders.

Harrisburg, Pa. -- The state is embarking on a project of modernizing how people in Pa. apply for clemency, making it easier to ask for pardons or request a reduction in prison sentence, according to Lt. Governor John Fetterman and the Board of Pardons Secretary Celeste Trusty.

The announcement comes in April on purpose; it's "Second Chance Month," designed to support individuals, communities, and agencies in recognizing the importance of safe and successful reentry.

The project, expected to take three years, is the first major update of the clemency application system "since the advent of computers," according to Fetterman, who is championing the project.

People will be able to file complete applications electronically, including through the development of the Bureau of Prison's first mobile app. Applicants will be able to track their progress--from application to potential clemency--online.

"It hasn't always been a priority to offer second chances to people who've been written off and thrown away by society," Fetterman said. "However, helping disenfranchised poeple turn their lives around is not just a fiscally sound thing to do. Mercy is at the core of so many religious beliefs because it also happens to be the right thing to do."

Corry Sanders of Pittsburgh participated in Fetterman and Trusty's announcement this week. Sanders had a 1993 felony drug conviction that was keeping him from participating in community activism and politics. Sanders was elected to the McKeesport City Council, but state law prohibited him from serving because of the felony conviction.

Governor Wolf issued a pardon in 2019, allowing Sanders to pursue community service and leadership roles.

"This second chance allowed me to show and prove to others that my past mistakes were not my future destiny. Great things still lie ahead of me to acheive, and God is not through with me yet," Sanders said.

To date, Wolf has pardoned more than 1,906 people, including 256 people who filed expedited applications for minor marijuana-related offenses. The governor has also commuted 45 life sentences, over six times more than the previous four governors combined, according to the news release.

Streamlining the clemency process will give more deserving people easier access, according to Fetterman. Staff members will be able to process applications faster through the efficiencies created by going digita. Historically, there is a backlog of applications.

“We’ve seen numerous instances where people just want to get back to their lives, but because of some minor weed infraction that’s still on their record from 20 years ago, they’re told they can’t chaperone their kids on a field trip,” Fetterman said.

According to the Board of Pardons, some of the factors that influence a person's chance to acheive clemency include how much time has passed since the individual was first convited and whether or not all court requirements have been met and costs, fines, and restitution are paid.

the Board also considers the victim if there is one, and how the crime might have impacted the victim.

There's also a remorse factor. The Board will ask whether the person has attended the required treatment sessions and/or classes, whether they've made positive changes in their your life (career, education, community involvement, etc.), why they need a pardon, and how does not having a pardon affect their daily life.

“People’s lives shouldn’t be ruined by something most people don’t even think should be a crime," Fetterman said.