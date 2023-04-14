Wellsboro, Pa. — Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is launching a brand new, one-of-a-kind event celebrating dogs of all breeds/mixes, sizes, ages, and abilities.

This event is called the Show Off, a series of competitions for dogs and their owners including categories like "Waggiest Tail," "Best Singer," and a dog fashion show.

The Show Off will premiere on Saturday, July 29 starting at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Grand Canyon Veterinary Clinic grounds at 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro, across from Weis Market until 4 p.m.

Registration is $10 for the first event before July 1, or $15 after. Each additional event is $5, up to four events total per dog. The first 50 entrants receive an event T-shirt and matching dog bandana, both subject to availability. Register online at secondchanceas.org/show-off.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce this new event as a fundraiser to benefit the lost, abandoned, and at-risk animals we assist through Second Chance,” said Jim Howe, Second Chance’s board president and one of the organization’s founding members.

Additional Show Off categories include "Best Veteran" for dogs age seven years or older and "Best Trick." There will be 14 events grouped into four time shifts throughout the day, culminating with the “Struttin’ Down the Runway” fashion show for pooches and their humans. Each event will be individually judged with epic prizes for the winners. One pup out of the category winners will be crowned “Top Dog” at the end of the day.

“Though the competitions are the main draw of the day, there will be so much more to do, whether you own a dog or not,” said Howe. “We’re working with local restaurants to offer ‘Tail Gating’ with grilling, signature dishes, and wine and beer tasting. Several vendors and groups offering demonstrations have already committed, and we’re planning other entertainment and lots of fun activities for both kids and dogs to round out the day. This will really be an amazing chance for dogs and people who love dogs to gather, all to help local animals in need.”

Second Chance is seeking dog-related vendors and individuals or groups to offer demonstrations or entertainment. Dog-related nonprofit groups can set up booths for free; for-profit vendor space is $20. Contact Jean at kota62@outlook.com or (570) 787-0447 for more information.

Business sponsors are also being sought for various levels of support that includes business logos on event T-shirts and competition category sponsorship. For more information, contact Kelly at kellystemcosky@gmail.com.

For more information about the event, visit secondchanceas.org/show-off or see updates on Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Facebook page.