Local libraries in Lycoming County are now offering a free online resource to explore family history through Ancestry Library Edition.

Patrons of the James V. Brown Library Brown Library or any library within the Lycoming County Library System can access the resource through their local library’s website.

Please note that this database is only available to access onsite in each member library. Patrons cannot access it from home or the Bookmobile, Storymobile or the two satellite Link Libraries in Barbours or Pine Creek.

Brown Library patrons can use the library’s public access computers to visit Ancestry Library Edition online or bring their own device to the library and visit the link while connected to the library's Wi-Fi.

Ancestry Library Edition is powered by the popular genealogy research website Ancestry.com. When you use Ancestry Library Edition at your library, you can search through billions of records that are available on Ancestry.com without paying for a personal subscription.

Explore your ancestors’ birth records, search through cemetery data, and view other users’ family trees to discover and uncover your own roots. Since Library Edition is a database, it doesn’t support some of the features of a personal subscription such as building your own tree within Ancestry and messaging other users, but it is still a powerful tool in getting started researching your family history.

Library staff can help with learning how to navigate the site, but are not available to conduct research for patrons. Patrons who would like library staff to conduct genealogy or local history research for them can learn more about research services and fees online.

