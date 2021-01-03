Williamsport, Pa. – The search continues for the Maverick Wilton, the Williamsport teen reported missing last month.

After a possible sighting near Valmont and Ravine Road, family and friends reportedly converged on the area with flash lights and snow boots today, Jan. 3.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police was unavailable to comment Sunday night.

Maverick Wilton was last seen on Dec. 2, 2020, and reported missing Dec. 3, 2020.

Wilton reportedly left his home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street and never returned.

Due to mental health issues, Wilton is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information can contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police at 570-327-7560.

