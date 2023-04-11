Wellsboro, Pa. — In 2011, a group of Wellsboro community members began what would become an annual tradition honoring Scottish heritage.

"The Robbie Burns Supper and Poetry Slam," a Scottish cultural event named after an acclaimed 18th century poet whose birthday is celebrated on Jan. 25 or the nearest weekend. The tradition started with Charlie Messina, Pat Davis, Larry Biddison, Jerry Tutak, and Jim Tutak.

The Tutak brothers participated in several Burns Suppers in New Jersey. When Jim migrated to Wellsboro, he saw the need for a major Hibernian cultural and social event, especially in the dreary month of January.

The five organizers held their first Burns Supper that year with copious amounts of haggis and single-malt whiskey, not as an antidote to the haggis as some would say, but to facilitate fellowship. It was agreed that the proceeds over and above costs would be contributed to the Wellsboro Area Food Pantry.

Along with the haggis and whiskey there was a piper, Scottish music, the "Address to the Haggis," and recitations of poetry, old and new. With the exception of a suspension in 2021 and 2022, the event has continued to grow.

The supper was held on January 23 of this year at Timeless Destination, a Wellsboro restaurant. The piper who generously provided his talents in exchange for a $50 donation to the Wellsboro Area Food Pantry was Gerard P. Doran of Wellsboro, who notes that he is available for weddings, funerals, and bar mitzvahs.

The expertly prepared haggis is from Stewart's Scottish Butchers in Kearny, New Jersey, and side dishes were crafted by Timeless Destination staff. Kathy Tutak, Jim's wife, prepared an authentic Tipsy Laird dessert, an epic feat in itself.

The Wellsboro Area Food Pantry received $341.24, the net proceeds of this year's Burns Supper, plus the $50 sum that bagpiper Gerard P. Doran was set to earn. Doran requested that his payment be donated to the food pantry, bringing the total to $391.24. Charlie Messina personally donated an additional $500.

Plans are already underway for the next Robbie Burns Supper and Poetry Slam, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Save the date! For more information, contact Jim Tutak at legaltak@aol.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.