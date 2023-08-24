Lewisburg, Pa. — The Public Library for Union County is putting on its 33rd annual auction, featuring a wide range of items and an opportunity to socialize and give back to the community.

This year's auction, titled "Leafing Through the Stacks for the Public Library for Union County" will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Held at the library, this fundraising event begins at 6 p.m. and features complimentary wine and beer, heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts, and both silent and live auctions. Creative Plantscapes is contributing as the underwriter of the event.

Guests can bid on unique items including jewelry, trip packages, gift certificates, and more while socializing with community members and business owners who also support the library.

The event also includes a 50/50 raffle. Raffle tickets are available for purchase now for $5 each at the library and online. The drawing will be held the night of the auction. Winner need not be present to win.

Tickets for the auction event are $75 each and are available for purchase at the library’s checkout desk and online. Tickets are sold on a first-come first-serve basis until sold out.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the collection of books and materials at the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg.

For more information on the auction or to purchase tickets, visit the library at 255 Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg or call (570) 523-1172.

