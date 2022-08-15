JHS scholarships.jpg

Journey Health System scholarship recipients for 2022-2023 are, from left to right, Kara Longo, Kristina Buchwitz, and Noella Policastro.

Bradford, Pa — In an effort to raise awareness of career opportunities in the healthcare field including behavioral health, Journey Health System established an annual merit-based scholarship program in 2017 to assist children and grandchildren of employees, as well as employees from all of their affiliates, further their education.

JHS is pleased to announce three scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year. 

This year, $1,000 checks were awarded to each of the following recipients: Kristina Buchwitz of Curwensville Area High School, Kara Longo of Bradford Area High School, and Noella Policastro of Archbishop Walsh High School.

Interested students submitted an application, letter of acceptance from an accredited college or university, and wrote an essay on the topic of what person or event had the greatest impact on their life and chosen topic of study.

Since the inception of this program, JHS has distributed over $13,000 in scholarships to 16 students to help them reach their academic goals and prepare for the future.

