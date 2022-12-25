The first of two Santa’s Seniors deliveries made it just in time for the holidays for 150 Meals on Wheels recipients in Lycoming and Clinton counties.

Bags delivered this week contained donations from community members and organizations. The deliveries included blankets, socks, snack foods, shelf stable breakfast items, soup, hand sanitizer, toiletries, word puzzles, and more.

STEP Office of Aging staff packed 300 bags earlier this week and deliveries were made by Meals on volunteers, Pennsylvania State Police, and Frey’s Commissary. Meals on Wheels recipients will receive their second delivery in the first weeks of the new year.

The STEP Office of Aging in-home meal service delivers complete meals to customers age 60+ who are homebound and cannot cook for themselves. Meals are distributed from the various Centers for Healthy Aging by volunteers. If you are interested in the program, or volunteering with the STEP Office of Aging, please call 570-326-0587.

STEP Office of Aging is part of the Independent Living Pathway to Success.About STEP, Inc.STEP, Inc. is one of 1,100 Community Action Agencies nationwide, and a member of the Community Action Association of Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1966 and formally known as the Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc., the agency recently marked 56 years of partnerships and service to the community.

The mission of STEP, Inc. is to engage diverse individuals, families, and communities in the pursuit of social and economic success. STEP, Inc.’s mission is accomplished through five Pathways to Success: Early Learning, Housing Options, Workforce Development, Community Collaboration, and Independent Living.