Montoursville, Pa. — The Williamsport Corps of the Salvation Army is encouraging the community to bring school supply donations to the Montoursville Walmart, or buy some items from the store to donate.

The annual "Stuff the Bus" drive collects items like notebooks, rulers, and writing utensils for children in Lycoming County.

A donation station will be set up outside the store entrance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, August 12 and the same hours on Saturday, August 13. Donations will also be accepted at the Salvation Army office at 457 Market St., Williamsport, until August 19.

Needed items include: notebooks, folders, 3-ring binders, lined paper, pencils and pens, pencil cases, markers, highlighters, crayons, rulers, safety scissors, index cards, glue sticks, sticky notes, hand sanitizer, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, dividers for binders, boxes of tissues, and backpacks.

“The Salvation Army is grateful to partner with the Montoursville Walmart once again to help out local children and their families as they prepare for school,” said Maj. Sheryl Hershey, commanding officer for The Salvation Army Williamsport Corps.

“The back-to-school season can place a tremendous burden on families with school-aged children,” continued Maj. Hershey. “They may be forced to choose between putting food on the table or making sure their kids have the tools needed for educational success.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest statistics, Lycoming County’s household median income is approximately $10,000 (or 15%) lower than that of all households across Pennsylvania and nationwide. Help with school supplies can help both children and their guardians, who may be struggling with budget constraints.

Guardians of children in need of school supplies can visit the Salvation Army office at 457 Market St. on Tuesday, August 23 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to obtain supplies.

