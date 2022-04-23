Williamsport, Pa. — Millions of Americans fall victim to identity theft each year, but some instances can be easily avoided.

Bank statements, credit card statements, and tax records are just a few documents containing sensitive consumer information. Failure to securely destroy these documents could result in criminal access and lead to identity theft.

To help combat identity theft, Horizon Federal Credit Union is hosting two Shred Day events, free for the community, to securely destroy documents onsite. The first event will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at Horizon’s branch at 1007 East Third Street in Williamsport.

The second event will be held Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the credit union’s branch at 2541 East College Ave in State College.

North Central Sight Services will be onsite both days to securely shred documents.

“Taking the necessary steps to protect your identity has never been more important than it is right now,” said Horizon CEO & President Justin Howard. “Horizon is excited to bring this free event to our community to provide individuals a convenient option to securely destroy their personal documents.”

This year, Horizon is partnering with North Central Sight Services of Williamsport to facilitate the shredding. North Central supports and provides job opportunities for individuals with vision impairments.

Everyone within the community is welcome to attend; there is no charge to shred your documents. Details regarding what materials can be accepted are available at Horizon’s website www.horizonfcu.org.

